Advisor to Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Tai Tagak on Janaury 30 inaugurated dedicated a 50 bedded girls Hostel at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan ME School of Katan town in Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh in presence of local MLA Geku- Mariyang Er.

Kanggong Taku was the Guest of Honour and and other dignitaries present in the meeting were Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti President Bodong Yirang, District Administration, ZPM, GBs, HGBs, BJP District President and District Incharge of East Siang district Aku Borang and Tai Tayu, ASVS State Coordinator, Sukumaran K and other dignitaries.

The project named as Vidya Bharti is a initiative of Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti & hostel named as Krishna Chandra Gandhi Hostel Block.

Krishna Chandra Gandhi was among the other Gandhi who was cornerstone of RSS education system.

KC Gandhi, under the supervision of senior RSS functionaries - Bhaurao Devras (then praant pracharak of Uttar Pradesh) and Nanaji Deshmukh-made the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir operational in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, July 1, 1952.

Throwing light on Krishna Chandra Gandhi, 86-year-old swayamsevak Sampat Singh said, "He was born in a Meerut-based Vaishya family on Vijay Dashami day in 1921. Simple, kind-hearted and a constant thinker, he earned the sobriquet of Gandhi, which remained with him for the rest of his life."

He was instrumental in establishing Shishu Mandir Prakashan, Bharatiya Shiksha Shodh Sansthan. "Gradually, he was asked to look after Vidya Bharti (educational wing of RSS), headquartered in Lucknow.