Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate of Capital of Itanagar, Sachin Rana on February 18 asked policemen to come down heavily if anybody tried to take law into their hands or to curb the rights of common people. In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner said that such bandh call causes untold misery and hardship especially to common masses, daily wage earners,patients and business community and may cause Law & Order problem resulting in loss of life and property.

The statement read "It has been reported through social media that some individuals/group of individuals have declared an indefinite strike/bandh call w.e.f.5 AM of 17th February, 2023 and the same was DM/ICR/01/2023 dated 16thFebruary2023. declared illegal and unlawful vide Order No AND WHEREAS, Such bandh call causes untold misery and hardship especially to common masses, daily wage earners,patientsand business community and may cause Law & Order problem resulting in loss of life and property."



"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the CivilAppeal No. 7728/29 of 1997 (CPIvrs Bharat Kumar and others)has declared any bandh call by any Political parties,Organizationsor associationsor groups or individualsas unconstitutional and illegal.

Also,the Arunachal Pradesh Un-lawful Activities(PreventionAct) 2014 (ActNo. 14 of 2014)has come into force with effect from 26th January,2015 videGovt.notification No. HMB(B)-43/2000(Part)51 dated 22/01/2015.", the statement further read.

Deputy Commissioner frther stated that said bandh call proposed by some group of individuals/organizations as illegal and unlawful. He also directed such group of individuals to refrain/desist from enforcing the proposed bandh by calling it off immediately failing which strict penal actions will be taken against them as per relevant provisions of law.

"In view of the reasons mentioned herein above, it is expedient and required to declare the proposed bandh call w.e.f.17 February, 2023 and continuing thereafter as illegal and unlawful activityas prohibited under the law. I,Shri Sachin Rana, IAS,Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrateof Capital,Itanagar,in exercise of the powers confered upon me under section 144 Cr PC rw the Arunachal Pradesh Un-lawful Activities(Prevention)Act 2014, do hereby declare the said bandh call proposed by some group of individuals/organizations w.e.f.17" February,2023 and continuing thereafter as illegal and unlawful.Further,I do hereby direct such group of individuals to refrain/desist from enforcing the proposed bandh by calling it off immediately failing which strict penal actions will be taken against them as per relevant provisions of law.", the letter read.

The District Magistrate furher directed everyone except the security forces and the other authorised individuals to not carry/show any weapons/ arms such as lathis/canel/sticks.Bow and Arrows,Getish/Guleland Dao etc failing which strictactionswillbe taken against them as per the law.

"Further,I do hereby direct everyone except the security forces and the other authorised individuals to not carry/show any weapons/ arms such as lathis/canel/sticks.Bow and Arrows,Getish/Guleland Dao etc failing which strict actions willbe taken against them as per the law.It is also ordered that cost of any damage or destructionto Public or private properties shall be recovered from the Bandh Callers,if proposed bandh callis enforced and any destruction occurs during the period.", the statement read.