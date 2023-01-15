Flybig flights will cater to the need of commuters in days to come. People of Northeast have a reason to cheer as an inaugural flybig S9-207 took flight from Hollongi Itanagar to Guwahati on January 15.



It was inaugurated by Dharmendra, chief secretary, government of Arunachal Pradesh, Sachin Rana deputy commissioner Papum Pare district Itanagar and Satish Golcha director general police Itanagar.



Airport Authority of India staff was also present on the occasion.



Flybig with Hollongi – Guwahati flight added Itanagar as 10th destination on its network and third in Arunachal Pradesh, including Pasighat and Tezu.



Under the UDAN initiative, flybig, has become India’s latest regional friendly airline to start operating from Donyi Polo airport, Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief secretary Dharmendra launched the first flight from Hollongi (Itanagar) to Guwahati in a small yet impressive ceremony. The Chief Secretary also handed over the first boarding pass to a passenger.



The flybig has connected Itanagar to Guwahati with a direct daily morning flight (except Wednesday) on its ATR aircraft with an inaugural fare of Rs 1111.



The flybig will also provide onward connections to the other three destinations on its network. Flybig also flies six days a week to Tezu and seven days to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh from Guwahati, a press release stated.



Welcoming flybig’s initiative to provide air connectivity to Itanagar to the rest of the nation, chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu said, “We are grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for fulfilling the dream of Arunachal Pradesh people to get air connectivity after 75 years of India’s Independence. We express gratitude to flybig for providing the third and the most crucial connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh.”



In a brief address, Dharmendra welcomed flybig and expressed delight with the association and stated that it is a significant step in the civil aviation journey of the State. He hoped that more airlines shall join the journey and contribute to realise the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) vision of the Prime Minister of India.



Chief managing director of flybig Saanjay Mandavia in this thanksgiving concluding remark said, "We are honoured to commence our operations from Itanagar under Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's flagship UDAN scheme. We are extremely thankful to the entire state Government of Arunachal Pradesh for its support and guidance.” He also thanked minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for his guidance and support