On February 17, thousands of students of Arunachal Pradesh participated in a bandh in protest of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) scandal. The APPSC has come under intense scrutiny for the recruitment of 966 officers involved in a paper leak scam since 2014, leaving the future of these officers in limbo.

The government has shifted responsibility to the public service commission to decide the fate of these officers. However, the state's social activist has clarified that only those found involved in the paper leak scam will be declared null and void, following an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The bandh was called off after the state government accepted all 13 points outlined by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on February 19, which has led the fight against the paper leak issue. While PAJSC members remain critical of the government and continue to demand that all points be addressed within a month, the Pro Dam Movement of Arunachal Pradesh President Taw Pawl has cautioned that failure to meet these demands could lead to more protests.

However, a new demand adds confusion to the matter, as the government has agreed that any examination involving malpractices must be declared null and void. Pawl has clarified that nullifying appointments cannot occur until a new body is formed to oversee the public service commission. Once the chairman is appointed, positions of those involved in the scam will be declared null and void.