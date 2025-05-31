Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated a modern multi-storey residential complex in Itanagar today, marking a significant development in the state's infrastructure.

The new quarters, built at a cost of Rs 20 crores, were unveiled in the presence of Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso. Located in 'A' sector, the complex comprises 36 flats, including 18 Type II and 18 Type III 2BHK units, designed to accommodate Group B and C government employees.

This project is an integral part of the Phase I sector-wise remodelling initiative targeting the replacement of outdated buildings from the 1980s.

The foundation stone for this project was laid by Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in 2022. The Chief Minister highlighted that this effort is part of an extensive plan to upgrade government housing across the state.

"During my tenure, I witnessed the dilapidated infrastructures constructed during NEFA times comprised of SPT type buildings. Later, across Arunachal, there are now 784 ongoing flat construction projects executed by the UD & Housing department. Our state is progressing rapidly, and credit goes to all Government employees & officers. Ten years ago, our cities lacked infrastructures, but now everything is transforming in all sectors," the Chief Minister stated.



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The initiative is part of a broader strategy designed to modernise infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, which plans to build 2,354 new flats in the future, with 1,900 applications already submitted. Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja praised the construction quality of the six multi-storey buildings, noting that similar projects are in the pipeline to replace outdated quarters.

Local MLA Techi Kaso urged government employees to maintain the new flats and cooperate with the government to facilitate further development. He cautioned against engaging in legal disputes that could delay projects, referencing a seven-month delay experienced in the current project.

Director of Housing Jumgam Basar reiterated a strict policy against unauthorised encroachments on government property, warning that illegal structures would face demolition. Meanwhile, Chief Engineer Er Taring Darang commended the quality of work and reinforced the government's dedication to providing modern amenities for its employees, who he described as crucial to the state's smooth and efficient functioning.

The current project is part of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, a state that has seen significant growth and development in recent years. These advancements reflect a commitment to improving living conditions for government employees and furthering the overall progress of the region.