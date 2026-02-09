Assam–Arunachal border dispute sees major breakthrough as boundary pillar erection begins

The process of erecting boundary pillars between Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kessang district and Assam’s Biswanath district commenced on Monday, February 9, marking the first formal on-ground implementation of the agreement between the two states.

The exercise is being carried out with the active participation of officials from both state governments, along with representatives of the Survey of India (SoI), acting on behalf of the Central Government. The move follows the landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier to settle the decades-old boundary dispute, widely seen as a crucial step towards ensuring lasting peace, administrative clarity, and inter-state cooperation.

The commencement of boundary pillar installation is expected to reduce tensions in the border areas, improve governance, and foster mutual trust between local communities living along the disputed stretches.

Welcoming the development, Seijosa MLA and Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources Department, Arunachal Pradesh, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, crediting their “visionary leadership and political will” for transforming a sensitive border issue into an amicable resolution.

The minister said the initiative would bring long-term stability and harmony to the border districts, setting a strong precedent for resolving other inter-state disputes in the region through dialogue and cooperation.