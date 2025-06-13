On 31st May 2025, a burglary occurred at a government employee's residence in C-Sector, Itanagar, involving the theft of gold jewellery and other valuables.

The Itanagar Police quickly registered the case under Case No. 90/2025 u/s 305(a) BNS and set up an investigation team. The team was led by OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo and IO SI Samuel Ngupok, with support from Constables Tsering Lhamu, Kipa Tajik, and Sandeep Yadav.

The accused, identified as Bamin Ronya from Ziro, was apprehended while attempting to flee with the stolen items. His arrest occurred in Harmutty, Assam, and the police successfully recovered the stolen gold, returning it to the rightful owner. This arrest highlights the swift and coordinated efforts of the police department in resolving burglary crimes in the region.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Ronya was implicated in multiple other cases across the state. These included two cases from Doimukh Police Station, numbered 71/2025 and 72/2025, and another case from Ziro Police Station, numbered 35/2025, all filed under section 305(a) BNS. The related police stations have been informed, and property linked to the Doimukh cases has also been recovered.



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This case is notable for being the first in the district to fully utilise the eSakshya platform. The digital solution facilitated the documentation of police operation visits, statement recordings, and seizure details, thereby ensuring transparency and the integrity of evidence throughout the investigation process.

The eSakshya platform, introduced to improve investigative efficiency, has demonstrated its value through its successful application in this case. The platform supports a digital-first approach to law enforcement, enhancing the accuracy and accessibility of case management for both police personnel and judicial processes.

The Itanagar Police's successful resolution of this case underscores their dedication to employing modern technologies to enhance public safety and justice delivery. The implementation of eSakshya serves as a progressive step towards improving operational transparency and accountability in the fight against crime.