In a concerted effort to address the growing issue of road congestion near the Sunday Market in Naharlagun, Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja conducted a detailed inspection of the infrastructure surrounding the Naharlagun Helipad today, May 28.





The minister was accompanied by Itanagar MLA and Advisor to the Minister for Urban Affairs, Shri Techi Kaso, along with Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region Talo Potom, Director of Civil Aviation, and senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Urban Development, and Civil Aviation Departments.





The area in question has long experienced high vehicular traffic, particularly near the Sunday Market stretch, prompting urgent concerns over traffic management and public safety. The inspection focused on identifying feasible solutions, with road widening being identified as a top priority to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks.





Speaking to the media after the inspection, Minister Balo Raja reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing sustainable infrastructure solutions. “We are taking the matter seriously. Timely and effective action will be taken to ensure improved road infrastructure in the larger interest of the public,” he stated.





Authorities confirmed that follow-up actions and inter-departmental coordination are already underway to initiate the planning and execution phases at the earliest.