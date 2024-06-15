The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, acting on the advice of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has allocated various portfolios to 10 ministers.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu retains control over all departments not specifically assigned to the Deputy Chief Minister and the Cabinet Ministers.

Key Appointments and Portfolios:

1. Chowna Mein regains his position as the Deputy Chief Minister and is entrusted with crucial portfolios including Finance, Planning and Investment, Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, and Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources.

2. Biyuram Wahge appointed as a Cabinet Minister, will oversee the Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments.

3. Nyato Dukam takes charge as a Cabinet Minister for Commerce & Industries, Labour & Employment, and Information & Public Relations & Printing.

4. Gabriel D Wangsu, now a Cabinet Minister, will handle Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

5. Wangki Lowang is assigned as a Cabinet Minister for Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, and the Department of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

6. Pasang Dorjee Sona will manage the departments of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Libraries as a Cabinet Minister.

7. Mama Natung, a Cabinet Minister, is tasked with Home and Inter State Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Department of Indigenous Affairs.

8. Dasanglu Pul will take care of Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology as a Cabinet Minister.

9. Balo Raja is appointed as a Cabinet Minister for Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation.

10. Kento Jini, a Cabinet Minister, will oversee Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Sports & Youth Affairs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained its hold on power in Arunachal Pradesh for a third consecutive term by securing 46 out of the 60 Assembly seats. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the National People's Party (NPP) secured five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) bagged two, the Congress on one, and independents claimed three seats.