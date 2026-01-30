108 Ambulance team safely delivers baby inside vehicle in Arunachal's East Kameng

In a remarkable display of professionalism and presence of mind, a healthy baby boy was safely delivered inside a 108 emergency ambulance while being transported from Seppa to Itanagar on Thursday night, January 29.

The pregnant woman had been referred from District Hospital Seppa to TRIHMS due to non-progress of labour. Around 8 pm, she was shifted in a 108 ambulance operated by EMRI Green Health Services. However, while en route, at approximately 11 pm, the woman developed intense labour pains and delivery became imminent before the ambulance could reach the destination hospital.

Emergency Medical Technician Yalik Kamchi, along with ambulance pilot Ashok Bagang, immediately took charge of the situation. Demonstrating calmness, skill and coordination under pressure, the EMT successfully assisted in the safe delivery of a healthy male baby inside the ambulance at around 11 pm. Immediate newborn care was provided on the spot, including assessment of the Apgar score, along with post-delivery care for the mother.

After the successful delivery, both the mother and the newborn were safely transported to TRIHMS, where attending doctors confirmed that both were stable and in healthy condition. The timely intervention and efficient handling of the emergency earned high appreciation from the newborn’s family as well as hospital authorities.

The incident highlights the critical role played by 108 emergency ambulance services in remote and challenging terrains of Arunachal Pradesh. The free 108 emergency ambulance service, operated by EMRI Green Health Services, was launched in the state on June 21, 2021, by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Since its launch, the service has assisted over 35,000 beneficiaries across Arunachal Pradesh.

The dedication and round-the-clock service of EMTs and pilots of EMRI Green Health Services continue to be a lifeline for people across the state, ensuring emergency medical support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.