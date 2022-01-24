NAMPONG: Acting on a tip - off, a joint special operation was launched by Nampong police and Assam Rifles on the intervening night of January 22-23 in the adjoining jungle area of Namgoi, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the operation, the team apprehended one person who revealed his identity as SS Rajapio Sepkam Lungphi of NSCN - K (YA).

An FIR was lodge against the Rajapio and was safely handed over to PS Nampong.

Further investigation underway