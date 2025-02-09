After short film 'Mok Mu' won the Best Short Film Award at the 10th Arunachal Film Festival 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his "warmest congratulations to the entire team".

Taking to his official X handle, the Arunachal deputy CM explained that the film is set against the fog-shrouded forests of 19th-century Northeast India.

"‘Mok Mu’ masterfully weaves a tale of loyalty, courage, and survival," Minister Mein stated.

The movie has been directed by Chau Anandra Namchoom, produced by TBH and The Shop Around the Corner, and sponsored by Chow Patan Khankyo.

The minister further informed that the "remarkable film made by the talented youth of Namsai is a beautiful tribute to the legacy of Chaupha Plang Lu."

"Wishing them greater success in their creative journey ahead!" he further tweeted.