11-year-old Arunachal shooter Marpi Karlo qualifies for National Championship with 369/400 score

Eleven-year-old shooter Marpi Karlo, a Class 7 student of VKV Nirjuli, has qualified for the upcoming National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC) after delivering an impressive performance at the 13th North East Zone Shooting Championship in Guwahati.

Karlo, who hails from Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, scored 369 out of 400 in the ongoing championship, being held from August 25 to 30. Her performance secured her qualification for the NSCC in the Sub-Youth and Youth categories.

The Arunachal Pradesh Rifle Association (APRA) congratulated the young shooter on her achievement and said her performance reflects her dedication, discipline and commitment to the sport.

Following her qualification, Karlo will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Shooting Championship Competition in New Delhi.

APRA president Chukhu Apa congratulated Karlo and conveyed his best wishes for her participation at the national level. He expressed confidence that the young shooter would continue to perform strongly and achieve further success.

Karlo is the daughter of Jummar Karlo and is currently pursuing her studies at VKV Nirjuli. Her qualification marks an early milestone in her shooting career and brings recognition to Arunachal Pradesh's emerging sporting talent.