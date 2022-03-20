In a major breakthrough, illegal Hollong trees logs has been seized at Tokudubi near Assam Arunachal Pradesh border on Friday.

Tokudubi falls under Margherita forest range office of Digboi forest division, Tinsukia district.

The illegal precious Hollong trees logs were seized under the supervision of T C Ranjith Ram (IFS) Divisional Forest office of Digboi forest division under Tinsukia district staffs of Margherita West range forest office and Lekhajan forest beat office

As per sources, Achyut Gogoi, forest officer of Margherita west range forest office said that they have received information about the presence of precious logs illegally chopped at Tokudubi.

When their team reached the spot, illegal timber mafias fled from the spot, Gogoi further added.

It may be mention that illegal precious logs are mercilessly chopped at Tokudubi.

It is to be noted that illegal deforestation of trees is ban at Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.