1,254 of 1,309 PMGSY roads completed in Arunachal: Minister

As many as 1,254 out of the 1,309 roads sanctioned for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Arunachal Pradesh have been completed, while the remaining projects are yet to be finished due to various challenges, Rural Works Department Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the state Assembly on March 9.

Responding to a Zero Hour discussion raised by Congress MLA Kumar Waii, the minister said the government has been prioritising the construction and upgradation of rural roads to strengthen connectivity in remote and interior parts of the state.

Sona said the incomplete roads under PMGSY Phase-I are mostly located in remote and difficult areas where several constraints have affected the pace of construction.

He pointed out that the state experiences a prolonged monsoon season, leaving a limited window for carrying out construction activities.

The minister added that Arunachal Pradesh’s rugged and mountainous terrain poses additional challenges, including landslides, heavy rainfall and other natural factors. Local issues such as land compensation disputes also delay road construction works, though compensation is not a component under the PMGSY scheme, he said.

Appealing for public cooperation, Sona said roads are meant for the benefit of the people and local communities should support construction activities rather than create hurdles.

He also urged villagers to monitor road construction works in their respective areas to ensure transparency and quality.

Highlighting another issue, the minister said the use of nanotechnology in road construction introduced by the Centre has not been successful in the state due to its unique terrain and climatic conditions.

“The matter has been raised with the central government at various levels,” he said, adding that no positive response has been received so far.

Sona further said the Centre has declined to extend the deadline for completion of unfinished roads under PMGSY Phase-I. However, the state government has requested the Centre to allow an extension till March next year to enable completion of the remaining works.

He added that the state government has also submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking relaxation of the population criteria under PMGSY so that more habitations in the state can be connected with all-weather roads.

Apart from the centrally sponsored scheme, the state government is also undertaking additional road construction works under the state plan to bridge connectivity gaps in areas not covered under the programme.

The minister said road projects are also being implemented under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Development Programme (CMCSRDP) as a stop-gap arrangement to improve rural connectivity.

Launched by the Centre, PMGSY aims to provide all-weather road connectivity to eligible unconnected habitations. In Arunachal Pradesh, the programme has played a key role in linking remote villages with district headquarters and improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education and markets.