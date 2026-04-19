13-year-old girl dies after falling from moving school bus in Arunachal’s West Siang

A 13-year-old girl died after falling from a moving school bus in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, police said on April 19.

The deceased has been identified as Nyayir Kame, a resident of Lungte village in Shi-Yomi district.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 pm near Darka when the bus, travelling from Pasighat in East Siang district, was carrying students returning from a church-organised youth camp in Basar, Leparada district.

Officer-in-charge of Aalo Police Station, Lakhi Mena, quoting the investigating officer, said the girl reportedly felt nauseous and asked the driver to stop the bus. However, before the vehicle could come to a complete halt, she attempted to alight and fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

Police said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.