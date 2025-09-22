13-year-old student dies after delayed medical care at Arunachal residential school

A 13-year-old Class 8 student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tani Hapa, Sagalee, Papum Pare district, Arunachal Pradesh, died on September 20 while being rushed to the hospital, raising concerns over negligence and inadequate facilities at the residential school.

The girl reportedly fell ill during the night with fever, vomiting, and a tingling sensation in her feet. Due to the absence of a school vehicle, hostel authorities delayed medical attention. She was eventually transported to Sagalee Community Health Centre (CHC) on a scooter driven by the school’s chowkidar, but was declared dead upon arrival. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed; preliminary reports suggest possible food poisoning.

Over a dozen other students from the hostel have been admitted to the CHC with similar symptoms, prompting fears of contaminated food or water. Parents and local residents have expressed outrage, accusing the school administration of negligence.

Following a complaint from the deceased student’s parents, Sagalee Police have detained two female hostel wardens for questioning. A formal investigation has been launched, with authorities examining the delay in medical care and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police have identified the lack of transport facilities as a critical factor in the tragedy. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely, and further tests are being conducted to determine the cause of illness affecting the students.

The incident has intensified calls for stricter oversight of residential schools and better access to healthcare in rural areas.