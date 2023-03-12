In a significant development towards peace and development, 15 outfit cadres of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) surrendered their arms and themselves in a homecoming ceremony in front of Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. The event was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Police department and Assam Rifles on 12th March.

The surrendered cadres, including the President of ENNG, Tosha Mossang, were active in three eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh - Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, known as the TCL region. In the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, the state chief secretary, DGP, and top officials of Assam Rifles and other central armed forces, they laid down their arms in a simple 'Homecoming Ceremony.'

Chief Minister Pema Khandu appreciated the homecoming of misguided youths and marked this event as a very optimistic one. He stated that Prime Minister Modi has a vision and target to make Northeast region states free from insurgency, and accordingly, they move a step ahead in this direction by organizing such events. He further said that nine years ago, the reports of insurgency activities in NE states were common, but now the scenario has changed as outfits are moving forward to do negotiations with the government and surrendering as per the surrender policy by joining mainstream.

Arunachal Pradesh doesn't have its own insurgent groups but always faces insurgency from Naga outfits in their land. The youths surrendered today will be sent to rehabilitation centers and facilitated with all possible help by the government according to the surrender policy. The central and state governments of India are committed to developing Arunachal Pradesh, and the police department plays a vital role in maintaining law and order in the state.

Khandu pointed out that several central-sponsored schemes were launched successfully in their state, but despite taking advantage of such schemes, few youths get misguided by external forces and pick up arms to join outfits, which create law and order chaos in the state. This surrender by 15 cadres is a welcoming step, and he hopes that other outfits of different NE states will adopt such a resolution and become a part of development.

In his brief address, Khandu welcomed back the 'misguided youths to the mainstream' and expressed hope that their willingness to lead a 'normal' life would inspire those still 'underground' to shun the life of violence and terror. He asserted that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to bringing all misguided persons, who have taken up arms against the establishment for one or other reasons, back to the mainstream and provide them with a normal and better life.

"Violence is no solution to any problem. Peace, dialogue, and commitment are the solution to every problem," he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of Assam Rifles and the state police in pursuing the rebels and encouraging them to surrender and start a normal life. He expressed optimism that the forces would continue with their effort to curb insurgency in the region but with a humane touch.

Khandu informed that the state government has the 'Underground Surrender Policy' in place to rehabilitate them as well as facilitate their livelihood. "This financial year (2023-24), we have allocated Rs 5 to encourage misguided youths to shun violence and become partners of growth. We assure the surrendered cadres all help to join the mainstream for their meaningful contribution to the State and the country," he said.