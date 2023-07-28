A total of 150 developmental projects were inaugurated in Balijan village and its adjoining area of Arunachal Pradesh on July 28, said MLA of 14th Doimukh Tana Hali Tara.

The projects were inaugurated for Balijan Sub-division; Balijan circle, Sangdupota circle and Tarasso circle.

The MLA also informed that the new Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) office building, Community hall at Tarasso, Multipurpose hall, Moin Happa School, Primary Health Centre Holongi, and Cement concrete road from Rajgarh to circuit house Balijan will be constructed under these projects.

Besides this, roads from Balijan to Upper Tuhung village, Dipu to Lenka, Holongi Chariali to Balijan headquarters, Bassarnalo to Palap, PWD road to Jote, Banderdewa/Tarajuli to Chakma village Holongi and water supply projects etc will also be constructed.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA briefed about this mega inauguration at Balijan today and stated that he is inaugurating these projects by himself because it's his own property and his own people.

"It's a development program where each and every citizen, panchayat leader, student, and Gaon Burahs participated. Earlier on July 6, we planned to inaugurate all these projects but it got deferred. Being the local MLA of this boundary town Balijan. I am serving my society with the blessings of PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu,'' he added.

He further said that the government is working for the welfare of the citizens and on July 28 several projects were inaugurated in three blocks of his constituency.

''I worked for the party for decades and during the congress regime also I was the lone one to stand and support the BJP party and made it win in the Doimukh elections in 2019 from 3000 votes. I am a clean man without any corruption charges and will always work for the development of my area,'' he added.

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