165 militants surrendered in Arunachal in last six years: Minister

As many as 165 militants belonging to various insurgent groups have surrendered in the insurgency-affected districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the last six years, state Home Minister Mama Natung informed the Assembly on March 9.

Replying to a written question by Thangwang Wangham, Natung said that between January 2020 and December 2025, a total of 47 militants surrendered before security forces in Tirap district, 41 in Changlang district and 77 in Longding district.

Among the surrendered militants, 50 cadres belonged to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), while 37 were members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Yung Aung).

In addition, 35 militants of the Eastern Naga National Government surrendered during the period, the minister said.

Natung also informed the House that 27 cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) laid down arms, along with 14 members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation), five of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Nonny), and four of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Unification).

Two militants each from the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-2), and the Eastern Naga National Organisation, and one cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Ang) also surrendered during the period.

The minister said surrendered cadres are provided benefits under the government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme, including financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.4 crore over the last six years.

He said a rehabilitation camp at Bhismaknagar has been operational since January 9 last year and the surrendered militants are currently staying there.

Vocational training programmes are also being conducted to support the skill development of the surrendered cadres. During the current financial year, short-term vocational training was provided to 26 cadres, Natung said, adding that the scheme does not provide direct employment or housing.

He also stated that cases related to minor offences against successfully rehabilitated cadres may be considered for withdrawal under government policy.

However, the minister clarified that militants involved in heinous crimes such as murder, rape, abduction and other serious offences will face due legal process and surrender will not exempt them from criminal liability.

Natung added that the reintegration and livelihood status of surrendered militants are regularly monitored by the government.

The state government has also taken steps to strengthen the Surrender and Rehabilitation scheme by sanctioning an additional stipend of Rs 6,000 per cadre and approving Rs 109.10 lakh for improving rehabilitation infrastructure, he said.