18 more households sign MoU for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project PFR in Arunachal

In a significant development for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, 18 additional households from Begging village in Siang district signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) on May 26.

The MoU signing process took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Boleng and was overseen by Tayi Taggu in the presence of district administration officials.

According to the administration, 36 households from Begging village had earlier signed the agreement. With the latest development, the total number of households signing the MoU has now increased to 54.

Officials said the growing participation reflects continued engagement and dialogue among stakeholders regarding the proposed project.

The district administration has been conducting consultations and discussions with local residents to ensure community participation and awareness surrounding the developmental initiative.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is considered one of the major infrastructure projects planned for the region, and the ongoing PFR-related consultations are being closely monitored by the administration and concerned agencies.