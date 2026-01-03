1,800 kg of waste cleared from Yagamso River in Arunachal cleanliness drive

Around 1,800 kg of waste was removed from the Yagamso River during a cleanliness drive conducted along the Energy Park stretch in Arunachal Pradesh on January 3, an NGO official said.

The drive was organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) to address the growing problem of pollution in urban water bodies. The waste collected from the river largely comprised household plastic items and construction debris, underscoring the impact of improper waste disposal on the river ecosystem.

To ensure environmentally responsible disposal, volunteers segregated the waste at the site. Plastic waste and construction materials were transported to designated dumping sites for further processing, while organic wet waste was composted in nearby pits to naturally enrich the soil.

The cleanliness drive also saw active participation from members of the Nyishi Students' Union of Rajiv Gandhi University, along with social media influencers Shiva Tells and Deju Bayor, who joined the initiative to spread awareness on river conservation and environmental protection.

Organisers said such community-driven efforts are crucial for safeguarding rivers and called for greater public participation and responsible waste management practices to prevent further pollution of natural water sources.