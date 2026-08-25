19 children rescued, three held in Arunachal child trafficking crackdown

Nineteen children have been rescued from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and three suspected brokers arrested in a crackdown on an alleged child trafficking network, police said on Tuesday, August 25.

The case was registered at Namsai police station on August 17 following a complaint filed by the district’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC), police said.

The rescued children were traced to Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Aalo in West Siang, Pasighat in East Siang, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding.

Considering the inter-district nature of the case, police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged trafficking network.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that economically vulnerable families were allegedly approached by intermediaries with promises of better education and care for their children. The minors were subsequently allegedly taken from their families and placed with individuals in distant locations.

Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley said most of the rescued children are below eight years of age, with the youngest being around three.

“Police have also uncovered suspected monetary transactions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per child involving some intermediaries and parents,” the SP said.

According to police, the children were allegedly engaged in domestic work and jobs at hotels.

The statements of the rescued children have been recorded before a magistrate, the SP said.

The SIT is now examining financial transactions, digital evidence and call records to identify other members of the suspected network and establish the full extent of the operation.

Police have also appealed to the public to share information about children who may have been placed in similar circumstances, as the investigation continues.