19-year-old arrested in Arunachal’s Lekhi village for alleged assault and stalking of women

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with two separate incidents involving alleged stalking, unlawful entry and attempts to outrage the modesty of women in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Naharlagun area.

According to police, the incidents were reported during the early hours of June 7, 2026, in the Naharlagun and Nirjuli police station jurisdictions.

In the first case, a woman lodged a written complaint at Naharlagun Police Station alleging that an unidentified person had been stalking her and attempted to enter her residence at around 3 am. The accused was reportedly found inside the premises carrying two pairs of scissors and allegedly tried to gain access through the window and door using the sharp objects, creating fear and concern for her safety.

In another incident reported at Nirjuli Police Station, a young woman alleged that an unidentified person unlawfully entered her rented room at Lekhi around 3.30 am while she was asleep. The accused allegedly attempted to outrage her modesty by covering her mouth and cutting her clothes with a pair of scissors. Police said the woman resisted the assault and fought back, during which she sustained minor injuries on her face before the accused fled the spot.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as John Loda, 19, a resident of Seppa in East Kameng district. He was arrested on June 9 in connection with Naharlagun Police Station Case No. 61/26 registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to house trespass, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The arrest was carried out by a team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station.

Dr Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, appreciated the courage shown by the victims in resisting the alleged attacks and promptly approaching the police. The SP also urged residents to ensure proper security measures, including keeping doors and windows locked, especially during night hours.

The ICR Naharlagun Police stated that strict action would continue to be taken against offenders involved in crimes against women and reiterated its commitment towards ensuring safety and security in the region.