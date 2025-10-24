19-year-old found dead in Itanagar; suicide note accuses two senior officials of sexual abuse

A 19-year-old man was found dead in his rented accommodation in Lekhi village near Itanagar on October 23, with a suicide note naming two senior government officials and alleging prolonged sexual abuse and harassment.

Gomchu Yekar's body was discovered around 11 am after a neighbour noticed his door open and received no response when calling out. Police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Nirjuli police station.

The victim's father, Tagom Yekar, has filed an FIR accusing IAS officer and former deputy commissioner Talo Potom and Rural Works Department executive engineer Likwang Lowang of abetment to suicide. The complaint alleges his son faced sustained harassment and coercion from both officials.

Suicide notes left by the deceased contain serious allegations of sexual exploitation, manipulation and threats. According to the notes, Yekar claimed he was recruited into a post by one of the officials, which led to a situation he described as leaving him "no way of living". He alleged he had contracted HIV and was subsequently abandoned and blackmailed.

The notes also referenced unfulfilled promises of financial assistance amounting to one crore rupees and threats to "destroy his life" if he disclosed the alleged abuse. "If I die, it will be because of him. Please give me justice," one note stated.

Hours after being named in the suicide note, engineer Likwang Lowang reportedly died by suicide himself.

Inspector Talum Nekam, the officer in charge at Nirjuli police station, confirmed the case registration and said further details would be shared on October 24. The allegations have sent shockwaves through Arunachal Pradesh, raising serious questions about the conduct of senior officials and workplace exploitation.