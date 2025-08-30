Arunachal Guv’s citation for 1900 Field Regiment for strengthening civil-military ties in Anjaw

Strong civil-military relations in Hayuliang, Anjaw District of Arunachal Pradesh, received a glowing recognition as the 1900 Field Regiment of Dao Division, under Spear Corps, was honoured with the prestigious Governor’s Citation for its exemplary operational performance and humanitarian outreach.

In a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K. T. Parnaik (Retd), presented the Citation to the unit. The award was received on behalf of the regiment by Colonel Arun Kumar M S, Commanding Officer, and Subedar Major Mahesh Kumar Sharma.

The Governor’s Citation is a distinguished honour acknowledging the regiment’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation’s frontiers in the sensitive border region, while simultaneously nurturing a close bond with the local populace. The 1900 Field Regiment has not only ensured peace and security in the remote and strategically significant district of Anjaw but has also conducted several community welfare initiatives to uplift the lives of residents.

Commending the regiment, the Governor praised the Indian Army’s role in maintaining territorial integrity and strengthening civil-military ties in Arunachal Pradesh. He lauded the professional ethos, operational excellence, and humanitarian approach displayed by the unit, underscoring how such efforts foster trust and harmony between citizens and the Armed Forces.

For the Dao Division and Spear Corps, the conferment of this honour is a moment of immense pride, epitomising the ethos of Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam — Nation First, Service Before Self.