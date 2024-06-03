Arunachal Pradesh's Assembly Elections witnessed a significant shift as 20 first-time candidates clinched victory in the recent assembly elections. The diverse mix of winners includes representatives from various political parties, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading the tally with 11 victorious debutants.

Among the victorious newcomers, the BJP claimed the lion's share, followed by the National People's Party (NPP) with four, and two each from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Additionally, one independent candidate emerged victorious, showcasing the electorate's varied preferences.

Despite the spirited contest, the opposition Indian National Congress faced a setback, securing only one seat out of the 19 it contested. The solitary victory for the Congress came in Bameng, where former State Home Minister Kumar Waii emerged triumphant, edging past BJP's Doba Lamnio by a narrow margin of 635 votes.

Expressing disappointment yet resilience, State Congress President Nabam Tuki affirmed the party's commitment to introspect and strengthen its organizational framework in the aftermath of the electoral outcome.

Meanwhile, the National People's Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) garnered significant vote shares, winning five and three seats respectively. The regional People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) secured two seats, underscoring its presence in the state's political spectrum.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, buoyed by the BJP's resounding victory, hailed the electoral mandate as historic, emphasizing the state's endorsement of the party's governance for the next five years. Khandu attributed the triumph to the developmental strides witnessed under the BJP-led central government, expressing confidence in replicating the success in forthcoming elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their decisive mandate, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to serving the state's interests and fostering inclusive growth.