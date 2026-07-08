21-year-old man found dead near DC office complex in Arunachal's Aalo; police suspect suicide

A 21-year-old man was found dead near the Deputy Commissioner's office complex in Aalo, the headquarters of Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, on Tuesday morning, July 7, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar Ram. According to West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, he was found at around 7.50 am near the DC office complex.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a Bluetooth device from the spot. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the man had been experiencing mental health challenges.

A magisterial inquest has been conducted, and the body has been kept in the mortuary for further procedures.

Police said CCTV footage from the nearby government establishment did not indicate the involvement of any other person, and no foul play is suspected. As per the preliminary investigation, no criminal case has been registered.

The investigation is being carried out in accordance with legal procedures.