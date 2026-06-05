24-hour bandh disrupts normal life in Arunachal capital region

Normal life was disrupted across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Friday, June 5, due to a 24-hour bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), despite the state government's assertion that the issues raised by the group had already been addressed.

Business establishments, educational institutions and markets remained closed, while roads wore a deserted look with only a limited number of government and police vehicles seen on the streets.

The bandh, which began at 5 am on Friday and is scheduled to continue until 5 am on June 6, was called by APIYO over alleged unauthorised mosques and concerns regarding illegal immigration in the state.

According to police, the shutdown remained largely peaceful, although a few incidents of tyre burning by bandh supporters were reported. The administration had earlier declared the bandh illegal.

The state government maintained that all 15 mosques identified as operating without the required approvals in the ICR had already been closed and sealed by the authorities.

Addressing a press conference, Education Minister and government spokesperson Pasang Dorjee Sona said the bandh had become "irrelevant" as the administration had fulfilled the organisation's principal demand.

He said 12 such structures had already been sealed or closed by the district administration, while the remaining three, located on private land, were shut down on Wednesday.

“The issue that led to the bandh call has been resolved. Since all the identified mosques have been closed, there is no reason for the agitation to continue,” Sona said.

According to the minister, official verification found that several of the structures lacked mandatory approvals, including registration, building permits, development clearances and other statutory requirements.

He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that all institutions operate within the framework of the law while maintaining peace and communal harmony in the state.

However, the bandh proceeded amid apparent confusion within APIYO after conflicting statements emerged from members of the organisation on Thursday. While one faction announced the withdrawal of the shutdown during a press conference, another insisted through social media posts that the bandh would continue as scheduled.