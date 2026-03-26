24×7 border patrolling intensified in Arunachal's Pakke Kessang ahead of Assam polls

In view of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Pakke Kessang District Police have stepped up security along inter-state borders, enforcing round-the-clock surveillance to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Acting on instructions from Superintendent of Police Swati Singh, the district police have deployed 24×7 border patrolling teams to prevent the illegal movement of liquor, cash, arms and ammunition, narcotic substances, and unauthorized persons during the election period.

Officials said the intensified measures are aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring free and fair elections. Alongside enforcement, the police are also conducting awareness drives for travellers and local residents crossing inter-state borders.

Authorities have advised the public not to carry liquor, arms, ammunition, or cash exceeding ₹50,000 without valid documentation, warning that violations may invite legal action under MCC provisions and other applicable laws.