247 NCC cadets complete annual training camp in Itanagar despite monsoon disruptions

A total of 247 NCC cadets from across Arunachal Pradesh successfully completed the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-68) and Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) programme in Itanagar, overcoming severe monsoon-related disruptions to attend the camp.

Organised by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) under the aegis of the NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur, the camp was held from June 24 to July 3 at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC).

According to an official statement, the cadets travelled from remote parts of the state, navigating hazardous road conditions and taking lengthy detours caused by heavy rains to participate in the annual training programme.

The camp was conducted under the leadership of the Commanding Officer of the 1 AP Battalion NCC, with support from 10 military personnel, four Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and a Caretaker Officer (CTO).

During the camp, Brigadier Mayank Vaid, Commander of NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur, visited the venue and interacted with the cadets. He commended them for their determination and commitment despite the challenging weather conditions.

The training programme familiarised cadets with military-style discipline and routines through activities such as physical training, fieldcraft, battlecraft, small-arms firing, musketry, weapon displays, sword drills, yoga, games and motivational lectures by distinguished personalities.

A key component of the camp was the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme, under which certified instructors from the Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) trained cadets in disaster preparedness, emergency response, relief and rescue operations, and crisis management. The programme focused on emergencies commonly faced in the region, including floods, cloudbursts and earthquakes.

To conclude the camp, organisers held a 'Survival Day' and a 'Fun Day', allowing cadets to build teamwork, strengthen camaraderie and celebrate the state's cultural diversity by sharing traditional regional cuisines.