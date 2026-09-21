267 mithuns die of foot-and-mouth disease in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley

As many as 267 mithuns have died from Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district over the past two months, while 1,402 animals have been affected by the disease, officials said on Monday, September 21.

The outbreak has so far been reported in 21 villages, prompting veterinary authorities to step up treatment, surveillance and preventive measures.

According to district Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer Dr Dammo Riba, the disease was first reported in Dibang Valley in the last week of July following reports of mithun deaths.

Veterinary teams were subsequently deployed to the affected areas with medicines and sample-collection kits. A team of subject experts from the Centre also visited the district to assess the situation.

Laboratory tests conducted by the National Institute of Foot and Mouth Disease (NIFMD) in Odisha confirmed that the outbreak was caused by FMD serotype O.

As of September 20, 1,402 mithuns had been reported affected, of which 1,225 had received treatment and 267 had died, according to the departmental status report.

A four-member rapid response team, along with local veterinary personnel, is currently carrying out treatment, surveillance and awareness activities in the affected villages.

Riba said the State government and the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development had provided additional manpower and medicines to strengthen the district’s response.

He also said the department maintains detailed records of livestock, including household-, individual- and village-level data on mithuns and cattle.

Riba urged residents and agencies to rely on official departmental records while reporting livestock numbers and deaths to avoid the spread of inaccurate information.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals, including mithuns and cattle. Vaccination is an important preventive measure, and the department conducts free routine vaccination drives twice a year at farmers’ doorsteps.

The veterinary department has urged livestock owners to cooperate with vaccination teams as monitoring and containment measures continue across the affected areas.