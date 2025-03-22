Over 280 aspiring footballers from Arunachal Pradesh received certificates after completing a week-long training session organized by Baichung Bhutia Football School, Sikkim. Several players were selected for the final trial in Meghalaya.

The concluding ceremony was held on March 22 at Kiyit village playground.

During the event, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng praised the success of the training. “What an incredible day at Kiyit Village as we successfully concluded the football assessment and trial, proudly supported by Baichung Bhutia Football School (BBFS). The enthusiasm, passion, and raw talent displayed by these young athletes were truly inspiring,” Tayeng said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Baichung Bhutia and the BBFS team, including Siddharth, Aditya, Mkby, and Dhruba, for their dedication to nurturing grassroots football and creating life-changing opportunities for aspiring players. "Your contribution is shaping the future of Indian football!" Tayeng added.

Tayeng extended his heartfelt thanks to the participants from his 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency and across the state, thanking them for their remarkable commitment and sportsmanship. “I wish you all great success in your football journey,” he posted on Facebook.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, Senior Public Leader and State General Secretary of the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal, Lining Pertin, Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, Vice President of Siang Eco-System Environment & Nurture Group (SEEANG), and members of the Yondiip Sirum from Kiyit village, who managed the football training sessions throughout the week.

Certificates were awarded to the 280 young football players who actively participated and completed the trials and training. The certificates were presented by Lining Pertin, State General Secretary of the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal, and Dr. Sum Taboh Tayeng, Vice President of SEEANG.

“To those who didn’t make it this time, don’t lose hope. Bigger and better opportunities are coming your way. Stay determined, keep pushing forward, and never stop believing in your dreams,” Tayeng encouraged. "I truly hope we get to collaborate again, and maybe one day, we’ll witness a Bhaichung Bhutia emerging from our very own state. Thank you to everyone who made this event a grand success."

Tayeng concluded with a sense of self-satisfaction, reflecting on his successful and fruitful task as an MLA.