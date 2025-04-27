The Assam Rifles and the Indian Army jointly launched a major anti-insurgency operation in the Pongchau area of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh on April 27, killing three NSCN (Angmai) militants.



Acting on inputs provided by military intelligence (based in Kolkata), security forces moved swiftly after learning that 15 cadres of the NSCN (Angmai) faction were camping in the region.



During the operation, a fierce exchange of fire ensued between the troops and insurgents, leading to the death of three NSCN cadres. Security personnel also recovered three AK-47 assault rifles from the encounter site.



Two other cadres sustained critical injuries during the confrontation; however, no additional insurgents have been apprehended so far.





Security operations remain active in the region as forces continue combing and search efforts to neutralize any remaining threats.