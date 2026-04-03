31 vials of heroin seized in Arunachal's Naharlagun, two arrested

In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, ICR Naharlagun Police seized 31 vials of heroin and apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in transporting contraband within the Itanagar Capital Region.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs received on April 2 around 2:30 PM, a police team led by Inspector Tadu Hassang, Officer-in-Charge of Nirjuli Police Station, launched a targeted operation under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Dr. Nyelam Nega.

The team intercepted a TVS NTORQ scooty without a registration number at Viaduct Bridge in Dikrong, Nirjuli. Two persons — Khyoda Tama (24) and Bamang Raju (29), both residents of Itanagar in Papum Pare district — were apprehended at the spot.

Upon search, police recovered 31 vials of heroin weighing 39.96 grams, including the weight of the containers. The contraband, along with the vehicle used for transportation, was seized in the presence of independent witnesses following due legal procedures.

A case has been registered at Nirjuli Police Station under Case No. 18/26 under Sections 21(b) and 27 of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is currently underway to trace the supply network and other possible links.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to intensifying action against drug-related activities and ensuring a drug-free environment in the region.