3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Arunachal's East Kameng district

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on August 28, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 8:05 am at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

The NCS shared details on X, reporting the earthquake at latitude 27.77 N and longitude 93.12 E. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further updates are awaited.

This follows a series of minor quakes in the region. On August 23, a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district at the same depth, while Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district experienced a 3.5-magnitude tremor on August 21 at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Seismologists advise residents in earthquake-prone areas to remain alert and follow safety protocols.