Arunachal Pradesh experienced a mild jolt early morning on May 18, following an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was felt at a depth of 10 kilometres at the Dibang valley district of the state.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 18/05/2025 05:06:33 IST, Lat: 29.03 N, Long: 95.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS said on X.

Earlier on May 17, NCS also reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hitting in the adjacent area to Dibang valley at a depth of 12 kilometres.

The earthquake's epicentre was at Latitude 28.78 N, and longitude 95.70 Ε.