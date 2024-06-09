A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck the East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The quake occurred at 10:05 am according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The epicenter was located at a latitude of 27.58 N and a longitude of 93.20 E, with a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

This region, situated in the northeastern part of India, is known for its seismic activity due to its proximity to the Himalayas.

Residents of the East Kameng district reported feeling light tremors, but there have been no immediate reports of damage to property or casualties.

The local administration is on alert, and teams have been dispatched to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the community.