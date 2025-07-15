39 ILP violators detained in Arunachal enforcement drive across Itanagar: Police

Arunachal's Itanagar police detained 39 individuals on July 14, for residing or working without valid ILPs in violation of Section 3 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873, marking a breakthrough in a major Inner Line Permit (ILP) enforcement drive.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

The coordinated drive was carried out in the areas under Banderdewa, Naharlagun, and Papu Hills police stations, focusing on labor camps, worksites, roadside establishments, and township zones in Banderdewa, Karsingsa, Naharlagun, and Papu Hills.

At Banderdewa Police Station, a Non-FIR case (No. 05/2025) was registered based on a report by SI Nani Bagang. Three individuals—Gobinda Sarkar, Rabindra Sarkar, and Hriday Biswas—were detained without valid ILPs and produced before the Executive Magistrate. The operation team was led by Inspector Kipa Hamak along with C/ H.C.P. Guna and Ct. Hichik Tanik.

In Naharlagun, a Non-FIR case (No. 30/2025) was registered against 30 individuals found without valid ILPs during a checking drive led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev and ASI Iter Ngomdir. The accused were detained and processed accordingly.

At Papu Hills, six individuals were found without valid ILPs and a Non-FIR case (No. 14/2025) was registered. The enforcement operation was led by Inspector Tarun Mai and the violators were forwarded to the Executive Magistrate.

All individuals were detained in accordance with legal procedure. The ICR police emphasized the mandatory nature of ILPs for non-residents and urged employers to comply strictly with these regulations. Authorities also stated that similar drives would continue in the future to uphold the law and protect the demographic integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.