The vibrant town of Holongi, situated on the border between Assam and Arunachal, came alive with cultural splendor as the third edition of the Inter-State Cultural Festival commenced with a grand inauguration by Arunachal's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein. The festival, organized under the banner of the "Global Human Rights Organization," aims to foster peace, co-existence, and mutual understanding among the diverse communities residing along the inter-state boundary.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside special guest Tana Hali Tara. While Gohpur MLA Atul Borah was unable to attend due to urgent commitments, Nomal Boruah, Chairman of the OBC Development Board of Gohpur Subdivision, represented him at the event.

The festival's focal point is a cultural showcase featuring communities from both Assam and Arunachal, including Nyishi, Galo, Bodo, Mikir, Chakma, Adivasi, Missing, and more. Each community has set up food stalls showcasing their unique culinary delights, creating a gastronomic experience for festival-goers. The event will culminate on November 14th with a spectacular fashion show celebrating the rich indigenous heritage of the region.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Chowna Mein expressed the significance of such border festivals in nurturing relationships that have stood the test of time. He emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence, suggesting that resolving boundary disputes requires a give-and-take approach. Dr. Mein applauded the initiative taken by both BJP Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal in fostering strong ties between the states.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara underscored the importance of these festivals as vehicles for cultural exchange and relationship-building. "More than nine communities reside along the Assam-Arunachal boundary, and this platform allows them to showcase their hidden talents," said Tara.

Numal Barua, Chairman of the OBC Development Board of Gohpur Subdivision, Assam, acknowledged the absence of Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah due to unforeseen emergencies. He highlighted the festival's role in bridging gaps and fostering brotherhood among the communities along the border.

Yowa Nunu, the Chairman of the 3rd Inter-State Cultural Exchange Festival, explained that the festival, first organized in 2017, had faced a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nunu expressed his hope that the event would send a strong message promoting peace and harmony among the diverse communities residing along the border towns of Arunachal. The festival will feature sports events, modern duet dances, and conclude with a Miss Inter-State fashion show on the final day, November 14.