The four-day orientation-cum-training programme for BJP MLAs and MPs from Arunachal Pradesh concluded in Guwahati on May 19, marking a strong show of unity and commitment to people-centric governance. The event saw participation from 45 out of 46 legislators from the state.

The sessions focused on equipping elected representatives with tools to strengthen grassroots engagement, enhance legislative and policy impact, improve financial planning, and build effective leadership and communication strategies. A special emphasis was laid on the critical role of the North-East in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh urged legislators to serve beyond lines of caste and community, reinforcing the party’s inclusive governance philosophy.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein were also present, providing visionary guidance to the participants.

The programme concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s guiding principle: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas — collective effort for inclusive growth.