Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, is hosting His Eminence the 42nd Sakya Trizin, Ratna Vajra Rinpoche, during his visit to the Monyul region from November 7 to 16, 2026. The visit is expected to mark an important milestone in the region's Buddhist religious and cultural heritage, with the spiritual leader scheduled to perform the Bhumi Pujan (ground-blessing ceremony) for the proposed Sakya Gonpa at Lumla on November 11.

The visit has been organised at the invitation of the family of late Jambey Tashi, former MLA from Lumla, and the Monyul Tendhon Cultural Preservation Society. Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu welcomed the spiritual leader during his arrival in the region.

The proposed Sakya Gonpa holds particular significance for the family of late Jambey Tashi and the people of Lumla. The land for the monastery was donated by Jambey Tashi, who was the brother of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with the aim of establishing a centre for Buddhist spiritual traditions, religious learning and practice.

The Bhumi Pujan by Ratna Vajra Rinpoche at the designated site is expected to mark the beginning of efforts to realise the vision of establishing the monastery as a centre of Buddhist faith and learning for future generations.

During his stay in the region, the spiritual leader is also scheduled to conduct Dharma teachings, confer empowerments and offer blessings to devotees. His itinerary includes visits to Tawang and other sacred sites in the region, followed by the conferment of Tsewang Long-life Empowerment at Yegachozein.

MLA Tsering Lhamu expressed hope that the visit would strengthen the region's spiritual traditions and promote peace, compassion and Buddhist learning. She also expressed the hope that the proposed Sakya Gonpa would emerge as an enduring centre of Buddhist wisdom, devotion and cultural preservation in Monyul and Arunachal Pradesh.