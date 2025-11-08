4th Khangri Glacier Expedition launched to study glacier changes in Arunachal Himalaya

A scientific expedition aimed at studying glacier changes in the Arunachal Himalaya has been launched under the 4th Khangri Glacier Expedition.

The mission, jointly organised by the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) and the National Centre for Polar & Ocean Research (NCPOR), will be conducted from November 8 to 15, 2025, in the Mago Chu basin nestled beneath the majestic Gorichen Mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition is led by Dr. Parmanand Sharma, Scientist G and one of India’s leading glaciologists. The research team includes scientists and engineers from CESHS — Er. Nyelam Sunil, Er. Vikram Singh, Er. Romik Tato, and Solai Yun; from NCPOR — Dr. Sandeep Kumar Mondal and Talawar Raghavendra Chandrappa; from Nagaland University — Dr. Manasi Debnath and Samikcha Rai; and from NERIST — Abhishek Pratap Singh and Chewang Thupte.

Director of CESHS Tage Tage highlighted that despite Arunachal Pradesh hosting an extensive glaciated terrain, scientific research on its glaciers remains minimal. “The Arunachal Himalaya remains one of the least explored ‘white spots’ of the Indian cryosphere. Very few glaciers have been studied in detail to understand their climatic response, mass balance, and long-term dynamics,” he said.

According to CESHS, the Arunachal Himalaya houses 161 glaciers spanning around 223 square kilometres across four major basins — Manas, Subansiri, Kameng, and Dibang, which form the vital headwaters of the Brahmaputra River system. Yet, none of these glaciers have been systematically monitored for long-term field-based mass balance or hydrological studies.

The Khangri Glacier Expedition seeks to bridge this gap through three key objectives:

Conducting field-based investigations on glacier mass balance and dynamics to understand regional variations.

Assessing the Eastern Himalayan cryosphere’s response to climate change.

Studying glacial lakes and evaluating their potential for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) — a growing concern in high-altitude Himalayan regions.

Experts noted that these glacier-fed basins are of critical hydrological and ecological importance, supporting water security and livelihoods downstream. The findings from this expedition are expected to offer valuable insights into the climate–cryosphere–hydrology relationship, improving long-term understanding of glacier health and water resources in one of the least-studied frontiers of the Indian Himalaya.