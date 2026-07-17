54 farmers trained in oyster, shiitake mushroom cultivation in Arunachal's Jemeithang

In a bid to promote sustainable livelihoods and boost farmers' incomes, a one-day training programme on oyster and shiitake mushroom cultivation was organised in Jemeithang, with 54 farmers, including members of various Self-Help Groups (SHGs), taking part.

The programme aimed to equip farmers with scientific cultivation techniques and encourage mushroom farming as an alternative source of income and self-employment.

District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Tawang, Koncho Gyatso, conducted a hands-on training session on oyster mushroom cultivation, covering the entire production cycle from substrate preparation and spawning to harvesting and post-harvest management.

Describing oyster mushroom as a low-investment, short-duration crop with high returns, Gyatso encouraged participants to adopt mushroom cultivation to supplement their household income.

Tenzin Yangzom, Block Coordinator of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), led a technical session on shiitake mushroom cultivation, highlighting scientific production methods, environmental requirements and the strong market potential of the premium mushroom variety.

She urged SHG members to take up mushroom cultivation as a group enterprise to strengthen rural livelihoods and generate sustainable income.

To help farmers immediately implement the techniques learned during the training, mushroom cultivation kits containing oyster mushroom spawn, poly bags, paddy straw and other essential inputs were distributed to all participants.

The programme concluded with an interactive session during which farmers sought guidance on cultivation practices, disease management, value addition and marketing opportunities. Participants appreciated the practical demonstrations and expressed confidence in starting mushroom cultivation in their respective villages.

Officials said the initiative is expected to promote rural entrepreneurship, improve nutritional security and diversify horticultural activities while contributing to sustainable economic development in the Jemeithang area.