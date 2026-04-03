57 grams of suspected heroin seized in Namsai; two arrested

Namsai Police have arrested two persons and seized 57 grams of suspected heroin in two separate operations conducted over 12 days.

On March 20, police raided a rented premises near 2nd Mile and arrested Sujita Kungkung, recovering around 15 grams of suspected heroin from her possession.

In another operation on April 2, police intercepted a vehicle along the Solungtoo Highway and arrested Chow Pingta Choutang. About 41 grams of suspected heroin, concealed in soap cases, was recovered from the vehicle.

Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace links in the drug network.