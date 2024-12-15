The 5th Abo Tani State Level Football Championship-2024 began with much fanfare today at Chimpu Ground, Itanagar. The prestigious event was inaugurated by Tamme Phassang, Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), who highlighted the transformative role of sports in shaping the future of the youth.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Phassang urged young people to steer clear of harmful habits such as drug abuse and instead channel their energy into sports. “Sports not only strengthen your body but also enrich your mind. Avoid toxic substances and invest your time in building a healthier and more productive lifestyle,” he advised.

Mayor Phassang also praised the Arunachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, for its initiatives to make sports a viable career option for the youth. “The state government is opening doors for young athletes, providing them with opportunities to excel in sports as a rewarding profession,” he remarked.

Special recognition was given to Corporator Shri Bamang Taji, the Organizing Chairman of the tournament, for his dedication to promoting sports in the region. “Bamang Taji’s relentless efforts in organizing this championship are inspiring. Such events motivate young athletes to pursue their dreams and excel in their respective fields,” Phassang added.

Mayor Phassang encouraged the participants to give their best, emphasizing the vital role of sports in fostering unity, discipline, and a brighter future for Arunachal Pradesh.



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