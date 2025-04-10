In a proud and historic moment for the newly formed Keyi Panyor district, the 64th edition of the Under-17 State-Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2025 officially commenced today at Yazali.

Hosted for the first time by Keyi Panyor district under the leadership of its first MLA, Shri Toko Tatung, the event marks a significant milestone for the region. The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of MLA of Aalo West, Shri Topin Ete, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Also in attendance were Marken Kadu, Director of Secondary Education and DDSE, senior officials from the Directorate of Sports, PRI leaders, and Heads of Departments from the district.

The tournament began with a spirited inaugural match between Keyi Panyor and Papumpare District, where young athletes demonstrated commendable skill and determination, playing through a brief downpour that failed to dampen their enthusiasm.

MLA Toko Tatung, expressing his gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, stated, "It is an honour for our new district to host such a prestigious tournament. This opportunity reflects the trust and recognition we have received from the state administration."

Highlighting the scale of the event, Tatung added that young footballers from 27 districts across Arunachal Pradesh are participating in this year’s tournament, making it a true celebration of youth talent and sportsmanship.