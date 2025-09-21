7,000 youths join drug-free India run in Arunachal Pradesh

A crowd of over 7,000 young people from across Arunachal Pradesh took part in the “Namo Yuva Run – For a Nasha Mukt Bharat” flagged off on September 21 in Itanagar by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The 5 km run was organised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide campaign, held simultaneously in 100 cities with participation crossing 10 lakh.

The event, themed on a drug-free India, aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse while promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles among youth. Organisers highlighted the importance of channelling the energy of young citizens toward building a stronger and more resilient society.

Mein was joined by Ministers Kento Jini and Dasanglu Pul, State BJP President Kaling Moyong, MLA Topin Ete, and Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang. Thousands of BJP workers also participated, turning the event into a large show of community support.

Speaking to India Today NE, BJP spokesperson and Aalo West MLA Topin Ete said the central message of the run was clear: “Drug Free Arunachal.”