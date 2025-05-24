In a milestone achievement for tribal education in the Northeast, eight students—five girls and three boys—from the remote villages of Sarli and Daporijo in Arunachal Pradesh have successfully cleared the written entrance examination for Sainik Schools and the New Sainik School. This remarkable success is attributed to a focused educational initiative spearheaded by the Indian Army's Spear Corps under the Spearhead Division.

The initiative, launched eight months ago, selected 33 students from border villages and provided them with rigorous academic coaching, structured mentorship, necessary study materials, and logistical support. The program culminated in the conduct of the Sainik School entrance examination held in Itanagar on April 5, 2025.

In the lead-up to the exam, students also participated in a State Integration Tour from April 4 to 10, during which they visited Sainik School Siang and had the opportunity to interact with Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, the Hon’ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative is a reflection of the Indian Army's broader vision of fostering national integration, youth empowerment, and educational inclusion in underrepresented and border areas. The next phase of the initiative involves guided e-counseling sessions to facilitate the students' final selection into the prestigious institutions.

One of the successful candidates, Miss Milli Yabi from Sarli, shared her joy: “I am thankful to the Indian Army for sponsoring Sainik School coaching classes for me and many of my friends. I was thrilled to learn that I had qualified in the written test and am hopeful of clearing the e-counseling to join the prestigious Sainik School. It would be a dream come true for me.”

The Indian Army has committed to continuing this coaching initiative annually, reinforcing its role not only as a defender of the nation but also as a torchbearer for educational opportunity in marginalized regions.