90 athletes from 11 districts compete in Arunachal Powerlifting Championship

John Neelam, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), graced the Closing Ceremony of the 3rd State Level Powerlifting Championship 2025 as the Chief Guest at Don Bosco Youth Centre, Vivek Vihar, Itanagar on 18th October 2025.

The championship, organized by the Arunachal Powerlifting Association — affiliated with the Indian Powerlifting Federation and provisionally linked with the Arunachal Olympic Association – 2025 — was held from 17th to 18th October.

A total of 90 athletes (75 male and 15 female) representing 11 districts across Arunachal Pradesh participated, showcasing exemplary strength, determination, and sportsmanship.

In his address, Shri Neelam urged the athletes to uphold discipline, dedication, and consistency in order to achieve excellence in the sport.

During the event, the Arunachal Powerlifting Association submitted a memorandum to the SAA Chairman seeking government support and recognition for powerlifting in the state. Shri Neelam assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the state government for necessary consideration and support.

The championship concluded with award ceremonies, acknowledging the winners and participants for their outstanding performances and contribution to promoting powerlifting in Arunachal Pradesh.